Steady weekend for Prince Albert police includes armed robbery, drug bust

Prince Albert police say they had a steady weekend responding to 294 calls for service, which resulted in 47 arrests.

At around 2:40 a.m. CT on July 8, officers were on a routine patrol in the 3000-block of 6th Avenue East identified a driver who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Officers said they attempted to pull the vehicle over but driver refused to stop and took off at high speeds. The driver eventually came to a dead end in the 4200-block of Central Avenue and attempted to take the vehicle off-road, but became obstructed by bushes.

The driver then fled on foot while a woman exiting the vehicle was immediately arrested. The 24-year-old man was located by officers and taken into custody.

A bag of marijuana weighing 236 grams was seized by police.

The 22-year-old woman was found to have outstanding warrants.

The man is facing charges that include operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public, attempting to evade a peace officer and unlawful possession of marijuana exceeding 30 grams.

Both were scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday.

One disturbance call that came in at 6:55 p.m. on July 9 reported a man armed with a knife was having an argument with two women in the 400-block of 7th Street East.

All three people were located and arrested. Police said the 29-year-old man had a knife at the time.

He is charged with two counts of committing an assault using a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and possessing a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

At around 9:30 p.m. on July 9, officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 1200-block of Branion Drive.

Police were told that a woman carrying a machete and a man with a gun had entered the store. They demanded money but the cash had already locked away for the evening.

The man and woman stole hats and playing cards before fleeing northbound on 22nd Street in an orange-coloured vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.