Canada
July 10, 2017 1:24 pm

Prince Albert RCMP seeking ‘distraught’ missing man

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Prince Albert RCMP say anyone spotting missing man Preston Croswell should not approach him.

Supplied / Prince Albert RCMP
Prince Albert RCMP say man who has been reported missing should not be approached if he is located.

Preston Croswell, 36, was reported missing after leaving his home in the Weldon, Sask. area on Saturday evening.

He was reported to be distraught and had a handgun when he left on a bright yellow Can-Am Outlander ATV.

Police said that while they don’t believe he poses a threat to the public, Croswell should not be approached if spotted.

Croswell is approximately five-foot nine, 190 pound with brown eyes and thinning brown. He has several tattoos including a band on his upper left arm and “NIN” on his right ankle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Croswell is asked to immediately contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-975-5501, your local police detachment or 310-RCMP.

Global News