Canada

Man ‘pinned’ under steamroller at Whitby, Ont. worksite

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Police say the Ministry of Labour has taken control of an investigation involving a man trapped under a steamroller in Whitby, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

Const. Nick Gluckstein told Global News officers with Durham Regional Police were called to Hopkins Street and Consumer Drive around 11:30 a.m.

He said they arrived at the scene to find a “male who was pinned under a steamroller” at a worksite.

Trending Now

Gluckstein said the incident was workplace-related and the Ministry of Labour would run the investigation.

He said injuries or potential fatalities could not be disclosed until the government investigation is complete.

