Man ‘pinned’ under steamroller at Whitby, Ont. worksite

Police say the Ministry of Labour has taken control of an investigation involving a man trapped under a steamroller in Whitby, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

Const. Nick Gluckstein told Global News officers with Durham Regional Police were called to Hopkins Street and Consumer Drive around 11:30 a.m.

He said they arrived at the scene to find a “male who was pinned under a steamroller” at a worksite.

Gluckstein said the incident was workplace-related and the Ministry of Labour would run the investigation.

He said injuries or potential fatalities could not be disclosed until the government investigation is complete.