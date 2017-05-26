Two years since Kandice Singbeil went missing in Saskatoon

A somber anniversary is being marked by the family of Kandice Singbeil.

It’s been two years since Singbeil, a mother of two, was last seen in Saskatoon, vanishing without a trace on May 26, 2015.

She was last seen riding her bike north on 3rd Avenue South in downtown Saskatoon that morning.

Since then, there has been no sign of Singebeil or her bike.

Her disappearance is being treated as suspicious by Saskatoon police.

Investigators said Singbeil led a high-risk lifestyle and her friends said she had a history of drug use.

The biggest challenge investigators said they face is getting first-hand information instead of hearsay.

Singbeil is five-foot four, 166 pounds with brown and blonde hair, a lip piercing and glasses.

The bicycle she was riding was a dark-coloured Supercycle Cruiser Classic with whitewall tires and a faux-wood grain chain guard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.