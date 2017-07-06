Prince Albert, Sask. police cruiser rammed with stolen truck

The alleged driver of a stolen truck rammed a Prince Albert police cruiser in his attempt to escape capture, but was eventually caught by a police dog.

The truck, reported stolen from Saskatoon, was at a parking lot in the 3700-block of 2nd Avenue North late Wednesday evening in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Officers arrived and saw three people in the truck.

They attempted to block the truck by parking patrol cars in front of and behind it.

The driver then reversed the truck and rammed one cruiser, before fleeing on foot.

An officer fired a Taser but missed the fleeing man.

Police dog Febee was then sent after the man and successfully caught him.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

The 32-year-old Prince Albert man is charged with possession of stolen property, assault, failing to stop for police, obstruction and breach of a court order.

Two women, 21 and 31, who were passengers in the truck were also arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

The 21-year-old woman is also charged with breach of a court order.

They are scheduled to appear Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.