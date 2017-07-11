Suspect wanted in thefts from donation boxes at 2 mosques in Markham: police

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the thefts of money from donation boxes at two mosques in Markham, less than a month after he was charged in six similar thefts in Mississauga.

York Regional Police responded to reports of thefts at the Masjid Darul Iman Mosque, at 1330 Castlemore Ave., and the Islamic Society of Markham, at 2900 Denison St., on Sunday morning.

Police said the suspect broke into the mosques by prying open both a window and a door, and stole donations boxes containing an undisclosed amount of money.

Const. Andy Pattenden said the suspect then damaged administration offices inside the building, likely in search of more money.

Mojassam Faiz, an administrator at the Masjid Darul Iman Mosque of Markham, told Global News the suspect was seen on surveillance video breaking into the mosque after morning prayer ended around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

“He knew that this was a time when there would be nobody inside,” he said, adding it was unclear how much money had been stolen.

“We don’t know exactly because those are in the boxes donated by the people … but it is our rough estimate that it could be a couple of thousand dollars all together.”

Investigators have identified the suspect as 58-year-old Ashraf Awad of Mississauga and are appealing to the public for information on his location. He faces charges of break-and-enter, theft under $5,000 and mischief.

Police described Awad as Middle Eastern, standing 6′ tall and weighing 170 lbs.

Pattenden said the same suspect was charged with multiple counts of theft by Peel Regional Police in June after $12,000 was stolen from six mosques in Mississauga earlier that month.

Police said the suspect would enter the mosques during opening hours and either steal the locked donation boxes or break into them and remove the money.

In two of the cases, police said the suspect managed to enter the mosques after hours and take the cash.

Awad was arrested and charged with five counts of theft under $5,000, one count for theft over $5,000, two counts of break-and-enter and theft, and one count of using break-and-enter instruments in connection with the Mississauga thefts.

Police said he was released on bail on June 19 but is also wanted on an arrest warrant in connection with thefts at four other locations in Mississauga.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7541, Peel Regional Police at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1233, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

