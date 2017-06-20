Mississauga man charged for stealing $12K from donation boxes at local mosques

A 58-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of theft after $12,000 went missing from six mosques in Mississauga, Ont., earlier this month.

Peel Regional Police said the thefts consisted of money being stolen from donation boxes at six religious faith centres between June 4 and 17.

Police said the suspect would enter the mosques during opening hours and either steal the locked donation boxes or break into them and remove the money.

In two of the cases, the accused managed to enter the mosques after hours and take the cash.

Ashraf Awad of Mississauga was arrested and charged with five counts of theft under $5,000, one count for theft over $5,000, two counts of break and enter and theft, and one count of break and enter instruments.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call investigators at 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).