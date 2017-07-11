Bombers lose Wild for six weeks

It didn’t look good when Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ weak side linebacker Ian Wild had to leave the third quarter of Friday’s home opening 29-10 loss to Calgary.

On Monday, Bombers’ Head Coach Mike O’Shea confirmed to 680 CJOB that Wild will be sidelined for about six weeks with an upper body injury. It’s believed Wild hurt his right wrist or arm while making a tackle on Stampeders’ receiver Kamar Jorden who had eluded two other Bomber players on a 45 yard catch and run play during the opening offensive series of the second half.

Canadian Jesse Briggs came in to replace Wild for the remainder of the game Friday night, but it’s expected Kyle Knox will start at weak side linebacker for Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Investors Group Field against Toronto. (Broadcast time is 5:30 p.m. on 680 CJOB).

The Bombers may also make one other change to their starting defensive lineup for that Argos game as DE Tristan Okpalaugo is listed as questionable after missing Monday’s practice and will be replaced by rookie Jackson Jeffcoat if he’s unable to play. There is also a likelihood DB Kevin Fogg will remain sidelined from the lower body injury he suffered in the season opening win in Regina.

The Winnipeg Football Club has also announced that former great Jack Jacobs will be the 1oth inductee on the Bombers Ring of Honour at Investors Group Field during Thursday’s game. Jacobs joined the Blue Bombers in 1950 and became the first quarterback in professional football to throw for 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in one season (3,248 and 33 in 1951).

Jacobs led the Bombers to a 46-27-3 record along with a pair of Grey Cup appearances in 1950 and 1953 during his time with the Blue and Gold. When he retired, Jacobs was both the Bombers and the WIFU’s all-time leading passer.