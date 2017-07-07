Winnipeg Blue Bombers lead 10-9 over Stampeders at halftime

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are up one point after the fist half of their home opener, despite turning the ball over three times.

A Justin Medlock field goal, and a Matt Nichols touchdown were enough to put the Bombers up 10-9 over the Calgary Stampeders after two quarters.

An early interception thrown by Nichols gave the Stampeders a chance to get on the board first. Calgary jumped to a 9-0 lead in the second quarter, after a Blue Bomber fumble, and a turnover on downs.

Moments after a Stampeders touchdown, Nichols hit wide receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino for a 21-yard touchdown.

Nichols finished the half 17 for 21 passing, with 167 yards.

Defensive half back TJ Heath stepped up for the Bomber defence, picking off Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell two times.