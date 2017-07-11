Rescue dog from Greece goes missing at Toronto Pearson Airport

A rescue dog named Emily has gone missing at Toronto Pearson International Airport after she and four other dogs were unloaded from a plane that arrived from Greece Monday night.

A Toronto-based dog rescue group called “Stray Paws from Greece” said in a Facebook post that the dogs were taken out of their crates by a customs officer when one of them got loose and ran away.

“This 10 pound dog run [sic] across the highway and has not been found,” the post read. “They didn’t even try to find Emily or to call the proper authorities to look for her.”

Peel Regional Police said they were notified of the missing animal but that the disappearance is being handled by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

The CBSA confirmed to Global News the dog went missing Monday night.

Another rescue group called “Cause 4 Paws Toronto” said in a Facebook post that the dog got loose around 8 p.m. outside Terminal 3 after a customs officer let it out to go pee.

The public is being asked to contact authorities if Emily is spotted near the airport.