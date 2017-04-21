Canada
April 21, 2017 1:53 am
Updated: April 21, 2017 2:01 am

Dog goes missing in Hamilton area after it was placed on wrong WestJet plane

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Cooper, a labradoodle, has gone missing in the Hamilton area after being placed on the wrong WestJet flight.

Facebook/Tanya Simon
A A

Tanya Simon’s daughter was all set to travel to Jamaica for her mother’s wedding.

Instead, her daughter and her roommate have flown to Hamilton, Ont. and are searching the city for any sign of “Cooper,” a Golden Labradoodle who was flown to the city after he was supposed to travel from Halifax, N.S. to Deer Lake, N.L., Simon wrote on Facebook.


Story continues below

The dog went missing after a WestJet staffer took Cooper out of his kennel for a walk.

The dog somehow became unleashed, and now airline staff are putting up posters and conducting ground searches in an effort to find him.

“He is running loose and scared of loud noises and men,” Simon wrote on the Facebook group “Lost and Found Pets in Hamilton Ontario.”

READ MORE: Puppy safe after going missing on flight to Winnipeg

A WestJet spokesperson said via email that the airline is “very sorry this happened but the intention was to make the dog comfortable given the journey he was on.”

This is far from the first time that a dog has been lost on a flight.

Levon, an eight-week-old Bernese mountain dog, went missing before his new owner could pick him up at Winnipeg’s airport.

Handout / Global News

Two years ago Levon, a Bernese Mountain dog puppy, was being shipped to Winnipeg aboard a WestJet flight to meet his new owner but didn’t turn up when he was expected to.

Levon later turned up in Calgary because he never left the flight. He was later reunited with his owner.

  • With files from The Canadian Press

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cooper lost dog
cooper lost dog hamilton
hamilton lost dog
lost dog westjet
WestJet
westjet hamilton lost dog
westjet lost dog
westjet lost dog hamilton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News