Dog goes missing in Hamilton area after it was placed on wrong WestJet plane

Tanya Simon’s daughter was all set to travel to Jamaica for her mother’s wedding.

Instead, her daughter and her roommate have flown to Hamilton, Ont. and are searching the city for any sign of “Cooper,” a Golden Labradoodle who was flown to the city after he was supposed to travel from Halifax, N.S. to Deer Lake, N.L., Simon wrote on Facebook.

The dog went missing after a WestJet staffer took Cooper out of his kennel for a walk.

The dog somehow became unleashed, and now airline staff are putting up posters and conducting ground searches in an effort to find him.

“He is running loose and scared of loud noises and men,” Simon wrote on the Facebook group “Lost and Found Pets in Hamilton Ontario.”

READ MORE: Puppy safe after going missing on flight to Winnipeg

A WestJet spokesperson said via email that the airline is “very sorry this happened but the intention was to make the dog comfortable given the journey he was on.”

This is far from the first time that a dog has been lost on a flight.

Two years ago Levon, a Bernese Mountain dog puppy, was being shipped to Winnipeg aboard a WestJet flight to meet his new owner but didn’t turn up when he was expected to.

Levon later turned up in Calgary because he never left the flight. He was later reunited with his owner.