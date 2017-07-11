How to avoid scammers trying to cash in on the B.C. wildfires

With images of the devastation from B.C.’s wildfires pouring in, people have opened their hearts and wallets to help victims.

But that wave of generosity has also prompted a warning about unscrupulous scammers looking to take advantage of their good will.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of British Columbia is asking anyone looking to make a donation to make sure they do their research first.

“They can all look legitimate,” bureau spokesperson Evan Kelly said.

Kelly said the Red Cross is one of the most trustworthy organizations to donate to, because it’s on the ground and directly involved with assisting evacuees.

But he said scammers know this too, and have been known to go door-to-door in the organization’s recognizable red vest.

“We want people to ask a lot of questions. The people asking at the door, do they understand the organization’s mission and vision?” Kelly asked.

“Are they letting you pay with credit card, are they issuing you a tax receipt?”

Kelly is also warning would-be donors to be wary of online crowdfunding sites.

That’s because it’s hard to tell whether the campaign is legitimately good-willed, or the product of a scammer.

“[With] the military personnel who were injured and killed in Ottawa a couple years ago, we saw fake crowdfunding sites for that. Especially with these crowdfunding sites, this is money that is difficult to trace, you’re not going to get it back,” he said.

The BBB said if you do plan to donate and have questions about an organization’s credibility, it’s best to check with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to see whether it’s legitimate.

It is also issuing a list of tips that donors can follow to ensure their money goes where they intend it to.

Tips for donors to avoid scams

Always give to organizations you are comfortable with and have given to in the past.

Check with the CRA to see whether it’s a legitimate charitable organization.

Donate with a credit card or online portals such as PayPal.

Avoid donating cash.

If online, check the website URL for Https:// (the ‘s’ means the site is secure and the information is encrypted). Look for the “lock” icon in the URL as well.

Ask lots of questions of those asking for money or articles.

Do they understand the organization’s mission and vision?

Ask for identification and contact numbers.

Do they offer tax receipts?

Be very wary of “crowdfunding” portals as ways to raise money. These are set up very quickly and easily, and have been fronts for scams in the past. They are NOT registered charities.

Most charitable organizations do not solicit door-to-door.

Avoid being pressured to give money.

Keep your emotions in check; con artists strike when emotions are running high.

Delete any questionable emails and pop-ups soliciting for donations.

Check with your local government whether they are actively collecting money or donations.

-With files from Emily Lazatin