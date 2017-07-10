Horse euthanized at Calgary Stampede after fracturing leg in chuckwagon races

A horse injured during Sunday evening’s chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede had to be euthanized, officials announced on Monday.

In a news release, the Calgary Stampede said one of the horses from Rogers Moore’s team sustained the injury during the fifth heat.

After being assessed by a veterinarian, it was determined the horse had a severe fracture of the cannon bone on the left hind leg.

“This is considered a serious injury,” the Calgary Stampede explained, saying the vet determined the horse had to be euthanized.

“This type of fracture is commonly known to thoroughbreds in the racing industry, and is not unique to chuckwagon racing.”

The Calgary Stampede said the death of the horse is “felt deeply” within their organization, and by the owner of the animal.