Airlines offering discounts, flexible tickets for B.C. wildfire zones

With evacuations in place across B.C.’s interior and multiple highways closed, airlines are stepping in to offer discounts and flexible tickets to people in the fire-affected zones.

Air Canada announced Sunday that anyone with a ticket to or from the areas affected by wildfires between now and July 22 will be able to change their flight without paying a penalty.

It is also offering a 25 per cent discount to anyone flying out of Kamloops, Kelowna, Penticton, Prince George, and Williams Lake as a result of the state of emergency.

A representative from WestJet said the airline is offering a 50 per cent discount for people buying tickets out of Prince George to any domestic market.

The company also said travellers with tickets issued on or before July 9 for travel through July 19 will be eligible for flexibility on date changes or cancellations, with more details to be released Sunday afternoon.

There are currently 291 wildfires burning across B.C.’s interior.

Fires have forced thousands of people from their homes in the communities of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, 100 Mile House, 105 Mile House, 108 Mile House, 150 Mile House and the Alexis Creek area.