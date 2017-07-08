E. coli concerns at Gimli beach

Water tested earlier this week at Gimli showed E. coli at higher than recommended levels.

The province plans on testing the water again early next week.

People swimming in Lake Winnipeg at Gimli are urged to avoid swallowing the water and to wash their hands before handling food. If you have an open wound or are feeling sick, it is recommend you don’t swim in the lake.

“On Lake Winnipeg, bathers should minimize water contact if lake levels are high and strong winds are blowing from the north,” stated a release on the Manitoba government website. “Research shows E. coli counts tend to be elevated during these conditions as they are washed out of the wet beach sand and into the bathing area.”

The province said E. coli at other beaches were within reasonable levels.