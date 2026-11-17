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Ford government MPPs blocked an Ontario NDP bid to extend public hearings on the province’s controversial red tape reduction bill Tuesday, limiting committee input at Queen’s Park to a single day.

During the hearing Tuesday, First Nations leaders, environmentalists, and legal advocates urged the government to scrap key sections of Bill 140, called the Building Ontario Faster Act, warning the legislation would gut environmental safeguards, skirt Indigenous consultation, and invite corruption.

“This bill has an opportunity to change the face of our province, to completely demolish the environment,” said Linda Debassige, Grand Council Chief of the Anishinabek Nation.

Debassige told the Standing Committee on the Interior, which was hearing public feedback on the proposed legislation, that the bill has been fast-tracked and it’s left groups like First Nations with limited time for review.

The Ford government tabled the Building Ontario Faster Act on Oct. 27 in an effort to fast-track infrastructure projects and reduce bureaucratic red tape. It’s currently awaiting a third reading, following a committee review.

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One part of the bill looks to overhaul the Environmental Bill of Rights (EBR), meant to give residents the ability to hold Ontario accountable when decisions are made that affect the environment.

Currently, the province is required to comply with the EBR. But if Bill 140 becomes law, advocates say much of the EBR will be repealed, including the ability for the public to request environmental investigations, policy reviews, or to appeal any government permits.

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The government would also no longer be forced to use the Environmental Registry of Ontario to inform the public about major environmental decisions. Ministries could post proposals on the more general Ontario Regulatory Registry, which no longer requires advance notice.

Several NDP MPPs called on the government Tuesday to allow for further opportunities for First Nations specifically to comment on the bill, as they said legislation has been pushed through by the Ford government with limited opportunity for public feedback.

But a motion the NDP put forward to add additional hearing days failed as it was not supported by Conservative MPPs.

“The government continues to fast-track these things. This is a red tape bill, but First Nations are not red tape,” NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa told the committee. “This government is continuing to trample on the rights of the people that live on these lands, that have been living on these lands for thousands of years.”

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Joel Abram, Grand Chief of the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians, told the committee that Bill 140 could end up weakening First Nations’ ability to protect their lands. He used the need to keep the Environmental Registry of Ontario as an example.

“The registry is not consultation, but for some nations, it is their first warning of a proposal affecting their territory,” he said.

Abram called on the committee to delay the passage of the bill, extend hearings for public comment, and retain the EBR, among other changes.

Other groups also called on the Ford government to keep the EBR. Richard Lindgren, the chair of the Canadian Environmental Law Association, said the association has used rights protected by the EBR to safeguard the environment.

“(Bill 140) proposes to remove several important rights that Ontarians have used and continue to use to safeguard the environment and to hold the provincial government accountable for its environmental decision-making,” he said.

“The EBR is not red tape. It does not duplicate what’s found in other environmental statutes,” he said.

Todd McCarthy, the province’s environment minister, told Global News last week that the EBR is “here to stay” and that the changes are designed to cut red tape and streamline outdated processes.

“The essence of it, consultation, input, remains possible. Judicial review, access to the courts, remains available. So the environmental bill of rights, in my submission, will be better than ever,” he said.

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The EBR has not been updated in three decades, and several of the citizen-related processes are “little used,” he said, which ends up wasting the time and resources of ministry officials.