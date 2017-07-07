Crime
Man wanted after alleged sexual assault on Toronto subway

Toronto police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on board a subway train in the city’s west end.

Around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday morning, a 46-year-old woman boarded the subway at Old Mill Station near Bloor Street West.

Police said a man sat beside her and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

When she got up and walked away, the man reportedly followed her for a short distance.

He was last seen at Kipling Station.

The man is described as between 30 and 40 years old, about 5’7″ tall, with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes. At the time, he was wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage shorts, light-coloured socks and was carrying a black backpack.

Police have released a photo of the suspect in the hope that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

