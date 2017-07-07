Nova Scotia advises how to avoid black bears showing up on properties

Nova Scotia is reminding people of measures you can take to prevent a bear showing up to take that picnic basket — or the Sunday roast.
With a healthy population of black bears in Nova Scotia, the province says the omnivores are known to eat a wide variety of food and can be drawn to people’s properties by food odours coming from a compost bin, a garbage container or even a barbecue. The bear will, as a result, see this as a convenient food source and is likely to return more than once.
READ MORE: Black bear spotted swimming near Campbell River by tour boat operator
According to the province, here are some tips to avoid welcoming an unexpected visitor:
READ MORE: ‘Incredibly beautiful’ white-phase black bear caught on camera in Kananaskis Country
If a bear is spotted on your property, or there are signs a bear is nearby, work with your neighbours to eliminate bear attractants.
Should you still encounter a bear, here are some tips:
There have been no recorded bear attacks in Nova Scotia, but the province says the potential still exists.
If you still have bear problems or you come across a bear that is aggressive, you should contact your local Department of Natural Resources office or call 1-800-565-2224 if after hours.
For more information, you can visit the Nova Scotia website.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.