Sentencing decision expected for Mayerthorpe arsonist

A Mayerthorpe man who pleaded guilty to four counts of arson for setting a series of fires, including a blaze that burned down a CN rail trestle bridge, is expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

Lawson Schalm, a former junior firefighter with the Mayerthorpe Fire Department, admitted, in an agreed statement of facts submitted to the court in March, to setting the series of fires in 2016 “for the excitement of being called into the fire hall” and stated “that fires excite him.”

The Crown is recommending a five-year sentence minus three months for pre-trial custody, citing a significant breach of trust, the number of fires over a short period of time and the extent of the damage. The blazes in April 2016 forced firefighters, at one point, to respond to 17 fires in six days.

The defence is asking for 18 months behind bars and three years probation, saying Schalm has no criminal history, entered a guilty plea and that all the fires originated as grass fires.

Defence lawyer Ed O’Neill said Schalm has significant cognitive deficits and a low IQ and had asked the judge to show compassion for a “nice, young man” who is on the road to rehabilitation.

A community impact statement submitted by the town CAO said the rash of fires left the small town feeling like it was under attack, and a letter submitted by Mayerthorpe Fire Chief Randy Schroeder said the arsons left firefighters running on vapours and worried about when and where the next fire would be.

