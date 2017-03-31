Man charged in Mayerthorpe trestle bridge fire pleads guilty to 4 counts of arson
A junior firefighter charged with 18 counts of arson after a series of fires in Mayerthorpe, including one that destroyed a CN trestle bridge and forced the evacuation of a nearby school and mobile park, has pleaded guilty to four counts of arson.
READ MORE: Trestle bridge fire in Mayerthorpe marks area’s 17th blaze in 6 days
Lawson Schalm made the plea in Mayerthrope Provincial Court on Friday.
Watch below: Video captures Mayerthorpe trestle bridge engulfed in flames
Watch below: Aerial view of the aftermath of trestle bridge fire in Mayerthorpe
READ MORE: ‘We didn’t see it coming’: Mayerthorpe fire chief on member charged with arson
The blazes in April 2016 left the town on edge and, at one point, forced firefighters to respond to 17 fires in six days.
READ MORE: RCMP investigate new string of suspicious fires in Mayerthorpe
Schalm is the son of former Mayerthorpe mayor Albert Schalm, who told Global News last year that his family would not waver in their support for him.
READ MORE: ‘We will always love him’: Father of 19-year-old charged in Mayerthorpe arson shocked by arrest
Mayerthorpe Fire Chief Randy Schroeder said Schalm stood alongside firefighters battling the string of blazes. He said there was a sense of betrayal after learning of Schalm’s arrest.
Schroeder said Schalm had signed on to be a volunteer firefighter when he turned 18; he was 19 at the time of his arrest.
According to an agreed statement of facts, CN lost more than $7.5 million in the rebuild of the destroyed bridge.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.