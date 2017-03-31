Crime
Man charged in Mayerthorpe trestle bridge fire pleads guilty to 4 counts of arson

A trestle fire in Mayerthorpe Tuesday, April 26, 2016 forced the evacuation of a local school and mobile home park.

A junior firefighter charged with 18 counts of arson after a series of fires in Mayerthorpe, including one that destroyed a CN trestle bridge and forced the evacuation of a nearby school and mobile park, has pleaded guilty to four counts of arson.

Lawson Schalm made the plea in Mayerthrope Provincial Court on Friday.

Lawson Schalm, 19, seen here in a Facebook photo.

The blazes in April 2016 left the town on edge and, at one point, forced firefighters to respond to 17 fires in six days.

Schalm is the son of former Mayerthorpe mayor Albert Schalm, who told Global News last year that his family would not waver in their support for him.

Mayerthorpe Fire Chief Randy Schroeder said Schalm stood alongside firefighters battling the string of blazes. He said there was a sense of betrayal after learning of Schalm’s arrest.

Schroeder said Schalm had signed on to be a volunteer firefighter when he turned 18; he was 19 at the time of his arrest.

According to an agreed statement of facts, CN lost more than $7.5 million in the rebuild of the destroyed bridge.

Crews work to construct a new rail bridge in Mayerthorpe after the old trestle bridge was destroyed by fire in late April.

A new trestle bridge has been built in Mayerthorpe, restoring rail service to Whitecourt.

An aerial view of the trestle bridge fire in Mayerthorpe during and after the fire.

Trestle fire in Mayerthorpe, April 26, 2016.

Trestle fire in Mayerthorpe, April 26, 2016.

A massive trestle fire in Mayerthorpe Tuesday, April 26, 2016.

A massive trestle fire in Mayerthorpe Tuesday, April 26, 2016.

A massive trestle fire in Mayerthorpe Tuesday, April 26, 2016.

A massive trestle fire in Mayerthorpe Tuesday, April 26, 2016.

A trestle fire in Mayerthorpe Tuesday, April 26, 2016 forced the evacuation of a local school and mobile home park.

