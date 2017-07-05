Crime
July 5, 2017 12:03 pm

Suspects charged in Portage la Prairie manhunt

By Reporter  Global News

RCMP officers searched Portage la Prairie for an armed man on the loose.

Walther Bernal / Global News
PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE — Manitoba RCMP have charged three suspects in relation to last Tuesday’s manhunt in Portage la Prairie.

On June 27 police were called to the area for a report of a stolen car, believed to have multiple firearms inside.

It was brought to a stop at a Portage la Prairie food store, where two woman were arrested.

One man fled on foot, reportedly armed with a long gun. A short time later, police arrested the suspect just east of Portage la Prairie on Highway 1.

24-year-old Jordan Brent Myran of Long Plain First Nation is facing 22 charges including armed robbery, arson, as well as numerous firearm charges.

Two woman, both from Winnipeg, are facing numerous charges including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and armed robbery.

The chase allegedly began east of Portage in the RM of St. Francois Xavier after a homeowner was threatened, his car and guns stolen.

 

 

 

