Manitoba RCMP respond to ‘potentially violent’ armed man in Portage la Prairie
A A
Manitoba RCMP are dealing with a “potentially violent” armed man on the loose in the Portage la Prairie area.
RCMP first tweeted about the incident at around 3:45 p.m. saying there’s a heavy police presence in the city.
A later tweet said the situation was a potentially violent man with a weapon. Residents were told to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.
Residents were then reminded to “check all doors & windows to ensure they are closed & locked. Turn off any indoor lights.”
All Portage la Prairie schools were put in lockdown.
More to come
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.