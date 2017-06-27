Manitoba RCMP respond to ‘potentially violent’ armed man in Portage la Prairie

Manitoba RCMP are dealing with a “potentially violent” armed man on the loose in the Portage la Prairie area.

RCMP first tweeted about the incident at around 3:45 p.m. saying there’s a heavy police presence in the city.

A later tweet said the situation was a potentially violent man with a weapon. Residents were told to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Situation is man with weapon. Potentially violent. In Portage la Prairie area. See something suspicious, call 911. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 27, 2017

Residents were then reminded to “check all doors & windows to ensure they are closed & locked. Turn off any indoor lights.”

All Portage la Prairie schools were put in lockdown.

#rcmpmb reminds residents to check all doors & windows to ensure they are closed & locked. Turn off any indoor lights. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 27, 2017

More to come