Kathy Griffin questioned by Secret Service about Trump ‘beheading’ photo

At the end of May, comedian Kathy Griffin infamously posted a photo of herself holding a replica of U.S. President Donald Trump‘s severed head, and she’s still feeling the fallout.

According to New York magazine and Mother Jones contributing writer Yashar Ali, Griffin was interviewed on Monday in person for “over an hour” by the Secret Service about the photo, and the “investigation is still not closed.”

News: Kathy Griffin has been interviewed by the Secret Service, in-person, for over an hour….investigation still not closed. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 3, 2017

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee mocked the Griffin interview, saying that Secret Service members couldn’t spend more time with the comedian.

Secret Service interviewed Kathy Griffin for 1 hr; they needed more time, but that's all they could stomach; Agents in de-tox now. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 5, 2017

The Secret Service is a federal law enforcement agency under the direction of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and likely Griffin was questioned to ensure the safety of President Trump. (Of course, due to security measures, the line of questioning has not been made public.)

In June, Griffin’s criminal lawyer Dmitry Gorin told the New York Times that his client would comply with whatever measures were necessary to prove that the photo was just a joke, and nothing more sinister or nefarious.

“We’re going to fully co-operate with the Secret Service in their investigation,” said Gorin.

Since the photo was posted, Griffin has claimed that it was nothing more than a joke. At a tearful press conference held on June 2, Griffin said that Trump “broke her” and ruined her career.

“[Griffin] basically exercised her First Amendment rights to tell a joke,” said Gorin at the press conference. “When you look at everything in the media, all the times entertainers make videos or express themselves in other ways, you’ve never seen an entertainer, let alone a comedian, be subject to a criminal investigation.”

Politicians and celebrities of all stripes responded to the photo, and Trump himself tweeted that Griffin should be “ashamed of herself” and that it was having an impact on his son, Barron.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

News network CNN announced later that it was parting ways with Griffin, and she wouldn’t be participating as co-host of the New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper, as she had in years past. Some of her comedy tour venues cancelled her stops out of protest, and she’s been pulled from various lineups across the United States.

Seeing the backlash, Griffin apologized (in a now-deleted tweet), saying “I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong,” but it was too late. Neither CNN or any of the venues have reneged on their cancellations.

As of this writing, Griffin’s team has not confirmed the length or intensity of the Secret Service interview, nor have they responded to requests for comment about its continuation.

Griffin did, however, verify that she’s “under fed investigation” on June 27.

Hey, (I don't give a F anymore) 🖕🏻but @TMZ & Harvey Levin may u NEVER b under fed investigation like I am now. https://t.co/im27CmAmZS — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 27, 2017

Fellow celebrity Johnny Depp, who’s arguably a worldwide star and household name, hasn’t faced any Secret Service investigation for his impromptu joke about assassinating Trump.