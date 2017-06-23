Johnny Depp makes controversial joke about Trump assassination

Johnny Depp had a question for the crowd at the Glastonbury Festival before introducing a screening of his 2004 film, The Libertine.

Depp’s controversial comments came during a segment Thursday in which the actor asked the festivalgoers, “Can you bring Trump here?”

He followed his question by saying that he believes that U.S. President Donald Trump “needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go.”

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp asked.

He then added: “I want to clarify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”

“By the way, this is going to be in the press and it’ll be horrible,” Depp said. “It’s just a question, I’m not insinuating anything.”

Depp’s assassination appears to be a reference to actor John Wilkes Booth assassination of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

The actor drew a lot of criticism from Trump supporters on Twitter.

Just witnessed Johnny Depp at Glasto saying he's gonna assassinate Trump — Bethany ≈ (@cliffysbiro) June 22, 2017

POTHEAD OF THE CARIBBEAN: Johnny Depp jokes abt assassinating DJT. Walk the plank, Cap'n Jack. https://t.co/VYYFybzF6U — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 23, 2017

Johnny Depp: "When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?" Probably around the same time you were last in a good film. pic.twitter.com/z8ZUdfLMkX — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 23, 2017

Johnny Depp I was a HUGE fan…but calling for the assassination of Pres Trump makes me want to boycott your movies! — Funkytown (@hotfunkytown) June 23, 2017

The hashtag #BoycottDepp began circulating on Twitter after the footage of the actor’s joke appeared online.

I'm really sad! I have to stop paying and watching Johnny Depp projects now. Oh well I'm tired of pirates.#boycottdepp pic.twitter.com/UgiYrsF8tZ — 🌟TRUMPETTE🌟 (@cchhjh_josette) June 23, 2017

Easy for me to #BoycottDepp. I never even made it through one of his movies 🤢 — ⚡️Viva Covfefe! ⚡️ (@InPursuit4All) June 23, 2017

Johnny just signed his Hollywood career's death warrant! Because guess who pays his bills!! We do! Not anymore! Bye bye Johnny!#boycottDepp — Flymedic (@paracutie) June 23, 2017

Johnny, welcome to my growing blacklist of Hollywood elites who work in make believe and think I care what you say. #boycottdepp — Deplorable MJNY (@Elgianne) June 23, 2017

Depp played Trump last year in a Funny or Die video parody of the businessman’s 1987 book The Art of the Deal.

Depp’s scenes for the hour-long Trump biopic were shot over four days during a brief window in the actor’s schedule.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s joke comes weeks after comedian Kathy Griffin came under fire for taking photos with a fake severed head depicting Trump.

According to Griffin’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, the comedian’s inspirations for the photo were Trump’s Access Hollywood “grab her by the p***y” remarks and his Megyn Kelly “bleed out of wherever” statement.

Griffin had been receiving very detailed death threats, and she had been advised to stay off her social media accounts, along with her personal website. She is also under Secret Service investigation at the moment, again for the first time in U.S. history, said Bloom.

“He broke me,” Griffin said. “I won’t have a career after this.”

News network CNN announced that it was parting ways with Griffin, and she wouldn’t be participating as co-host of the New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper, as she had in years past.

Some of her comedy tour venues cancelled her stops out of protest, and she’s been pulled from various lineups across the United States.

—With files from The Associated Press & Chris Jancelewicz