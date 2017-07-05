TransLink ‘anxiously’ awaits minister’s appointment

TransLink is anxiously waiting for the NDP government to appoint its minister responsible for the transit authority, according to CEO Kevin Desmond.

He said there’s lots to talk about, especially when it comes to the NDP’s promise to eliminate tolls on the Golden Ears and Port Mann Bridges.

“You know, eventually, how do we generate the kind of revenue to finance the infrastructure to keep the region moving,” he said.

One project that raises questions is the Pattullo Bridge replacement, which is supposed to be tolled so that TransLink can pay for it.

“The new government will have to understand, if that’s the pledge, that first we have to make TransLink whole on the Golden Ears Bridge and we have to find a way to finance the new Pattullo Bridge, and that’s a high priority,” Desmond said.

The 80-year-old crossing needs a replacement by 2023.

“It’s urgent and it’s very important we prioritize this with the new government,” Desmond said.

Premier-designate John Horgan has yet to announce his cabinet ministers.