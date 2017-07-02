Cadet struck by vehicle after Canada 150 celebrations at The Forks
WINNIPEG –Shortly after Canada day fireworks wrapped up at The Forks, a Cadet was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic.
Around 11:30 p.m. a 31-year-old woman was instructed to remain stopped in her vehicle by a Cadet, for heavy pedestrian traffic in the area of Broadway and Main Street.
Police said the woman became belligerent, and refused the Cadet’s instructions. Officials said she quickly accelerated and made contact with the cadet, injuring his arm.
The driver continued to drive away from the scene, and was stopped by police shortly after.
The 31-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been arrested for the following:
Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle – Cause Bodily Harm
Fail to Obey a Peace Officer’s Directions (Highway Traffic Act)
Fail to remain at the scene of an accident and exchange particulars (Highway Traffic Act)
She was released on an Appear Notice.
