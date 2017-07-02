Seven stabbings reported across Winnipeg during Canada day celebrations

WINNIPEG — Canada 150 celebrations turned violent in several parts of Winnipeg Saturday and early Sunday morning.

Winnipeg police have confirmed seven different stabbings across the city during Canada day festivities.

Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, police said an 18-year-old was stabbed near the skate park at The Forks.

Officers patrolling the Canada 150 celebration in the area arrested a 19-year-old suspect shortly after the incident happened.

The victim was sent to hospital in unstable condition, he has since been stabilized. The suspect was sent to hospital with a minor hand injury.

After midnight, police responded to a large fight outside of La Roca, on the corner of Smith Street and York Avenue.

Police said three people were stabbed and sent to hospital. One victim remains in critical condition. The other two victims are in stable condition.

The major crimes unit is still investigating. Police said Smith street is currently closed between York Avenue and St. Mary Avenue.

In addition, police said they also responded to three other stabbings shortly after midnight.

Officials said one person was stabbed near the Intersection of Main Street and Pioneer Avenue.

Another two stabbings were reported on the 500 block of Sherbrook Street, and the intersection of Flora Avenue and Arlington Street.