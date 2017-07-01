Canada
July 1, 2017 9:13 pm
Updated: July 1, 2017 9:18 pm

Interac says e-Transfer services being restored one bank at a time

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Interac said it would begin restoring its service by 9 p.m. ET, July 1, 2017.

Screenshot
A A

Interac said it would begin restoring its e-Transfer service at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 1, after it was suspended Friday morning due to technical issues.

The non-profit banking network said it would begin rolling out the service “financial institution by financial institution,” and would confirm once e-Transfers were fully restored for all banks.

Earlier Saturday, Interac said it anticipated that the service would be back online by the end of the night.

READ MORE: Interac e-Transfer service likely to come back online Saturday following 2-day blackout

Interac began experiencing issues Thursday evening, with users receiving error messages saying the popular e-Transfer service was “currently unavailable.”

The company assured users that pending money transfers were secure and would be processed once the technical issues were resolved.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
e-transfer
e-transfer error message
e-transfer service
e-transfers
Interac
Interac back online
Interac down
Interac e-transfer
Interac e-transfer service
Interac error message
Interac not working
Interac outage
interbank

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News