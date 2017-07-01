Interac says e-Transfer services being restored one bank at a time

Interac said it would begin restoring its e-Transfer service at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 1, after it was suspended Friday morning due to technical issues.

The non-profit banking network said it would begin rolling out the service “financial institution by financial institution,” and would confirm once e-Transfers were fully restored for all banks.

We will start to bring the INTERAC e-Transfer service back online financial institution by financial institution by 9pm EST. — INTERAC (@INTERAC) July 2, 2017

Earlier Saturday, Interac said it anticipated that the service would be back online by the end of the night.

Interac began experiencing issues Thursday evening, with users receiving error messages saying the popular e-Transfer service was “currently unavailable.”

The company assured users that pending money transfers were secure and would be processed once the technical issues were resolved.

