Interac e-transfer service likely to come back online Saturday following 2-day blackout

In an update posted to Twitter, Interac announced that its e-transfer service would likely come back online Saturday after experiencing intermittent issues since Thursday evening.

We anticipate being able to restore the INTERAC e-Transfer service later today. More info on our website: https://t.co/iwP62Z1YV3 — INTERAC (@INTERAC) July 1, 2017

The payment brand first started experiencing issues on Thursday evening at around 6:30 p.m. after the service began displaying a “currently unavailable” message to users. The company reported the service was functional just after 7 p.m. and then began experiencing issues again shortly after.

On Saturday morning, Interac provided a statement saying the company would likely be able to bring the service back online later in the day.

READ MORE: Interac e-transfer service experiencing ‘intermittent issues,’ company says

“After significant progress made overnight in addressing the internal technical issue affecting the INTERAC e-Transfer service, we anticipate that we’ll be able to bring the service back online later today. Our top priority is making the INTERAC e-Transfer service fully operational and stable as quickly as possible,” read the statement.

Currently however, the service remains offline. The company says any transfers in progress are secure and will be processed when the system comes back online.

READ MORE: Does the CRA owe you money? Beware of this tax refund scam

According to Interac, no other services, including Debit, Flash, Online or Cash, have been affected.

The company says an internal technical problem caused the issue, but Interac says all data remains secure.

–With files from Adam Frisk