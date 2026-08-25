Pierrefonds residents flooded again after rain, raising concerns over infrastructure

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It was another round of heavy rain — and for some Pierrefonds residents, another flood.

Chad Watson has been through this three times now: first in August 2024, then again in June, after he’d finished rebuilding it, and Monday, he was back to dealing with water again.

He says the flooding has taken an emotional toll.

“I’ve been having anxiety — PTSD — every time it rains, I have to check my video to know, am I going to get flooded again, because the city isn’t doing anything to protect us or care about the situation that’s going on here,” Watson said.

For many of the residents on Monk Street, there’s also another issue: insurance coverage.

Watson’s neighbour, Kim, says after two water-related claims in the last three years, his insurer no longer wants to cover him for water damage.

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“Now I’m scrambling to find insurance coverage on top of scrambling to find contractors for to do repairs on what is already there, but future flood-proofing my home according to what the city has sent me, how am I supposed to juggle these all at the same time?”

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A street over, the cleanup from Monday’s downpour was already underway.

Flooring and drywall pulled from homes line the street.

Nearby, on Fleming, residents say they’re once again feeling left in the lurch after having to keep a close eye on infrastructure that’s supposed to help protect them.

“Yesterday we were stressed; mopping, pumping water out together. I was calling the city, I was on hold. When I got to them, I explained the situation and asked for someone to come start the pump,” said Natalie Zajda, Pierrefonds resident.

Residents claim they were told there is a problem with the pump’s battery and are worried it won’t work next time the rain falls.

Many in the area say they’re fed up with not getting answers from the borough.

At a council meeting on Aug. 3, residents filled the room with questions on flooding and infrastructure.

Borough Mayor Jim Beis said he couldn’t provide more information because of the class-action litigation.

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“I’m not a lawyer but if people understand the law, when there’s litigation on a certain specific file, we cannot comment any further on any action further to that,” he said.

But residents say they shouldn’t have to potentially wait years for answers about how their homes will be protected.

Global News has also reached out to the mayor and a borough spokesperson for comment and has not heard back.