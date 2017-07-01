Crime
July 1, 2017 2:54 pm

Winnipeg police arrest 3 driving stolen truck, carrying ‘handmade firearm’

By Online Producer  Global News
File / Global News
A A

A man and two women have been arrested after they were seen driving a stolen truck and a homemade gun found inside.

According to Winnipeg police, on Friday around noon, officers saw a stolen truck driving near Euclid Avenue and Main Street.

The vehicle was followed to Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street where officers, along with the tactical unit, stopped the car.

A “handmade firearm ‘zip gun’ capable of firing a .410 bore shotgun shell” was taken from the car, a police news release said.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was charged with a number of firearms- and driving-related offences as well as possessing property obtained by crime. Two women, 18 and 19, were also arrested and face firearms-related charges and possessing property obtained by crime.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Firearms
Offences
Stolen Truck
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News