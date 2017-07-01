Winnipeg police arrest 3 driving stolen truck, carrying ‘handmade firearm’
A man and two women have been arrested after they were seen driving a stolen truck and a homemade gun found inside.
According to Winnipeg police, on Friday around noon, officers saw a stolen truck driving near Euclid Avenue and Main Street.
The vehicle was followed to Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street where officers, along with the tactical unit, stopped the car.
A “handmade firearm ‘zip gun’ capable of firing a .410 bore shotgun shell” was taken from the car, a police news release said.
The driver, a 28-year-old man, was charged with a number of firearms- and driving-related offences as well as possessing property obtained by crime. Two women, 18 and 19, were also arrested and face firearms-related charges and possessing property obtained by crime.
