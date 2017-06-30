Stolen truck spotted speeding through Calgary seized by police

Two men are facing a handful of charges after a truck was stolen and taken on a joy ride in and around Calgary on Thursday.

Police say a blue Ford pickup truck was seen weaving in and out of traffic in Calgary at around 4:30 p.m., eventually leaving the city and travelling through Strathmore, Alta., and parts of rural Alberta.

“There was some danger to the public because the suspects were dodging in and out of traffic, driving at high speeds,” RCMP Const. Devin Wilson said.

Investigators used the HAWCS helicopter to follow the vehicle, which allegedly reached speeds over 130 kilometres an hour.

The vehicle was eventually tracked down in a field about 70 kilometres east of Calgary, at which time two men were taken into custody.

Wilson said the men are charged with possession of stolen property, flight from police and dangerous driving.

He said it’s likely more charges will be laid as the investigation continues.

With files from Gary Bobrovitz