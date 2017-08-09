Sentencing hearing to resume for convicted triple-murderer Derek Saretzky

WARNING: This story contains violent, graphic content. Discretion is advised.

A sentencing hearing will resume Wednesday at Lethbridge court for convicted triple-murderer Derek Saretzky.

Saretzky was convicted June 28 of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, her father Terry Blanchette, 27, and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech in Alberta’s Crowsnest Pass. They also found him guilty of causing an indignity to Hailey’s body.

It took jurors just three hours to reach the verdicts in the Sept. 2015 case.

READ MORE: Derek Saretzky guilty of killing Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, father and senior

Seven victim impact statements were read at the first part of the sentencing hearing on June 29.

Watch below: Victim impact statements read at Derek Saretzky’s sentencing hearing

Saretzky, 24, receives an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

But it could be up to 75 years before he can even apply for freedom, as the judge could impose consecutive parole ineligibilities for the three murder convictions.

Click here to follow live updates from Global reporter Nancy Hixt

The prosecution argued consecutive sentencing should be given in the case. Jurors also unanimously recommended the stiffer penalty.

The Crown is seeking an additional five years, to be served concurrently, for causing an indignity to Hailey’s body.

READ MORE: Emotional outburst at Derek Saretzky trial after judge denies jury’s request to remain group of 14

Watch below from June 28: Derek Saretzky found guilty of killing Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, father and senior. Nancy Hixt reports.

Crown prosecutor Michael Fox said the brutal nature of each of the killings should be considered “aggravating.” He called the murder of Meketech “practice” for the other two.

Watch below from June 15: Derek Saretzky video confession played at triple-murder trial

“There is no possible explanation for this,” Fox said, suggesting Saretzky wanted to improve his own health by cannibalizing, calling the victims in this case “mere pawns of Saretzky’s thrill-seeking.”

The Crown also pointed out Saretzky smiled through much of the trial, suggesting that is evidence of a lack of remorse.

Defence lawyer Patrick Edgerton told Queen’s Bench Justice William Tilleman he had a number of issues with the Crown’s submissions on June 29 and asked for an adjournment.

Justice Tilleman agreed to allow defence to make written submissions in mid-July followed by a response from the Crown.