Convicted triple-murderer Derek Saretzky to hear impact of horrific crimes

On Thursday, the families of the victims of Derek Saretzky will get to tell him for the first time how killing their loved ones has forever changed their lives.

It took jurors just three hours to convict Saretzky of three counts of first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, her father Terry Blanchette, 27, and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech.

They also found him guilty of causing an indignity to Hailey’s body.

Saretzky, 24, receives an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

What still needs to be argued is the possibility of consecutive sentencing.

Jurors unanimously recommended he be sentenced to consecutive parole ineligibilities for the three murder convictions.

Saretzky faces up to 75 years before he’s eligible for parole for the murders, plus any extra time for causing the indignity to Hailey’s body.

Eight victim impact statements are expected to be read at the sentencing hearing.

Crown prosecutor Photini Papadatou said she expects the Blanchette family to be present.

All three victims were killed in September 2015 in Alberta’s Crowsnest Pass.