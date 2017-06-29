Sailors from the USS Eisenhower give back while visiting Halifax

There were some special volunteers at one of the Habitat for Humanity build sites in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

25 American sailors decided to volunteer their time and lend a helping hand to build a home for a deserving family in Spryfield.

“You know, we have the same needs and wants in the States as we do here, just want to come and connect with the local folks around here and see how things work” said Lt.-Cdr. Greg Cates, USS Eisenhower.

The sailors are crew members on the USS Eisenhower and are in Halifax for a rare stop.

It’s the first time in nearly two decades that a U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier has visited Nova Scotia.

“You know, we have a lot of amazing volunteers that come out and help us build these homes but when people come to visit Canada and actually give back to the Canadian community, that’s a wonderful thing,” said Deborah Page, a spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity.

“This is one of 150 homes being built across Canada in celebration of Canada’s 150th and I know the ship is here for Canada’s 150th so I think it all kind of works together.”

The sailors say building a home is completely different than life on a ship.

“On the ship we do a lot of chipping and painting and maintenance and that kind of thing, to keep the ship going and the airplanes flying so it’s kind of nice to out here, be on dry land and build something for a needy family,” said Cates.

For Habitat for Humanity, volunteers like the sailors are crucial to help build new homes in our region.

“We actually look to build strength and stability for local families and we do that through home ownership, affordable home ownership and so, to make them affordable, we need the volunteer labour in order to actually build the homes,” said Page.