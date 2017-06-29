Halifax police seeking potential witness in 18-year-old Chelsie Probert’s homicide

Halifax police are looking for a potential witness to the homicide of 18-year-old Chelsie Probert.

Officers say they are interested in speaking to a witness who may have been on the pathway where Probert died.

They’re looking for a witness described as a white man, tall with a slender build and long curly hair who was on the path or surrounding area between 9 and 10 p.m. on June 6.

According to a release from police, the witness may have been approached by the 16-year-old who has been charged with the second-degree murder of Probert.

Due to his age, the identity of the accused is protected from publication.

Police won’t confirm how Probert was killed or what the motive may have been.

Police were originally called to a path that connects Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street around 10 p.m. on June 6 for a report of a woman in medical distress.

Probert was rushed to hospital where she later died of her injuries.

According to her obituary, Probert was an avid amateur photographer and fascinated by nature and that she had many hobbies including “music, cooking and anything involving the great outdoors.”