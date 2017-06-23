16-year-old charged with second degree murder in the homicide of Chelsie Probert

Halifax Regional Police announced that they have charged a 16-year-old with the second degree murder of 18-year-old Chelsie Probert.

According to police, officers arrested the 16-year-old male, whose name can not be released due to his age, on Thursday morning in Dartmouth.

The youth was held overnight and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth court.

It’s been two weeks since Chelsie Probert was found dying along a pathway in Dartmouth.

Police were originally called to a path that connects Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street around 10 p.m. on June 6 for a report of a woman in medical distress.

Probert was rushed to hospital where she later died of her injuries.

A GoFundMe Campaign was launched in the days following Probert’s death to help her family with expenses. In total, it raised $6,260.

A makeshift memorial has been also placed along the pathway where Probert was found.

According to her obituary, Probert was an avid amateur photographer and fascinated by nature and that she had many hobbies including “music, cooking and anything involving the great outdoors.”

The police’s investigation is still ongoing.