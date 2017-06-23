Crime
June 23, 2017 8:46 am
Updated: June 23, 2017 8:58 am

16-year-old charged with second degree murder in the homicide of Chelsie Probert

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Chelsea Probert, who also goes by Chelsie Probert.

Halifax Regional Police announced that they have charged a 16-year-old with the second degree murder of 18-year-old Chelsie Probert.

According to police, officers arrested the 16-year-old male, whose name can not be released due to his age, on Thursday morning in Dartmouth.

READ MORE: Dartmouth homicide of Chelsie Probert

The youth was held overnight and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth court.

It’s been two weeks since Chelsie Probert was found dying along a pathway in Dartmouth.

Police were originally called to a path that connects Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street around 10 p.m. on June 6 for a report of a woman in medical distress.

READ MORE: Dartmouth community clearing brush, installing lights where 18-year-old Chelsie Probert died

Probert was rushed to hospital where she later died of her injuries.

A GoFundMe Campaign was launched in the days following Probert’s death to help her family with expenses. In total, it raised $6,260.

Tony Hubley can be seen trimming brush beside a memorial for Chelsie Probert in Dartmouth on Wednesday.

Cory McGraw/Global News

A makeshift memorial has been also placed along the pathway where Probert was found.

According to her obituary, Probert was an avid amateur photographer and fascinated by nature and that she had many hobbies including “music, cooking and anything involving the great outdoors.”

The police’s investigation is still ongoing.

