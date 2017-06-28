Thunderstorm watch and funnel cloud advisory in effect in east and southeast Alberta

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch and funnel cloud advisory for areas east and southeast of Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:47 p.m., the weather centre warned that conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds in areas including Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake, Lac La Biche, Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Leduc, Camrose and Lloydminster.

A full list of areas under the advisory is available here.

If conditions change and become more favourable for the development of landspout tornadoes, watches and warnings will then be issued by Environment Canada.

The advisory warns Albertans to take funnel cloud sightings seriously and to be prepared to take shelter if a funnel cloud forms. Funnels usually appear with little or no warning.

Severe thunderstorm watches are also in effect for southeast Alberta.

Areas including Brooks, Vulcan, Hanna, Coronation, Lethbridge, Taber and Medicine Hat are being warned that severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain could form through Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.