LIVE: Province to speak on ‘next step’ in changes to Manitoba healthcare system

WINNIPEG — The province is expected to provide an update on further changes to the Manitoba healthcare system Wednesday afternoon.

Kelvin Goertzen, Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister, will be speaking about the “Next step in creating a patient-centred health-care system” according to a news release.

RELATED: ‘Doing nothing was not an option’: 3 Winnipeg emergency rooms closing down

The announcement will be made at the University of Manitoba Bannatyne Campus at 2:30 p.m. It will be live streamed on this page.

This comes less than a week after the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) announced the Misericordia Urgent Care Centre’s overnight hours would be cut as of July 5.

READ MORE: Misericordia Urgent Care Centre overnight hours cut by July 5

These changes are part of a provincial mandate to reduce the WRHA’s spending by three per cent, or $83 million. The WRHA was also instructed to cut 15 per cent of their management positions.

READ MORE: More than 100 WRHA manager positions eliminated as part of provincial mandate

Three of Winnipeg’s six emergency rooms are also closing, which the government says will help improve patient care and reduce hospital wait times. Concordia Hospital, Victoria General Hospital and Seven Oaks General Hospital will no longer have emergency departments.