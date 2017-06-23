Misericordia Urgent Care Centre overnight hours cut by July 5

WINNIPEG — New hours for the Misericordia Urgent Care Centre will start on July 5 and see the hours it’s open drastically cut.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) made the announcement in a news release Friday morning. The hours will change from 24/7 to 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

When the doors close at 8 p.m. the WRHA said, “a physician and nurse will remain on site to complete the care those already in the centre, respond to emergency situations that might arise at the Misericordia Health Centre and to ensure the safe and timely transportation to an acute care centre of anyone who might present with significant care needs.”

These changes come after the province announced in April that it was shutting down the urgent care centre and turning it into a community intravenous therapy clinic.

“We see low patient volumes at Misericordia Urgent Care Centre in the overnight hours. Those volumes drop throughout the night to an average of one patient per hour between midnight and 6 a.m.,” Dr. Brock Wright, WRHA vice president of clinical services and chief medical officer said in the release.

The WRHA said the low overnight patient volumes, the impact of summer vacations on the staff and “staff movement as individuals seek new opportunities elsewhere” contributed tot he decision to cut the urgent care centre’s hours.

Staff who would usually work the overnight shifts will be offered shifts during the day and evening, according to the WRHA release.

More details are expected to be released during a 12 p.m. news conference.

The urgent care centre’s conversion to a community intravenous therapy clinic is said to happen on October 3.

More than 20 doctors working at the hospital said closing the urgent care centre will have “huge impacts” on the community and released an open letter urging the province to reconsider their decision.

Three of Winnipeg’s six emergency rooms are also closing, which the government says will help improve patient care and reduce hospital wait times. Concordia Hospital, Victoria General Hospital and Seven Oaks General Hospital will no longer have emergency departments.