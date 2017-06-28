5-year sentence for man who defrauded Alberta energy company

A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to defrauding the oil and gas company he helped co-found.

In August 2015, Ian Wilson Fisher was charged with fraud over $5,000 and money laundering in what police called a “complex fraud.”

Investigators said he bilked his company, Arcan Resources Ltd., of nearly $5 million between September 2007 and November 2011.

They added he wrote up dozens of fake invoices for supplies and services.

In court on Tuesday, Alberta Justice said Fisher, 54, was sentenced to five years in prison.