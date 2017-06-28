Going-to-the-Sun Road opens ahead of Canada Day long weekend

Officials with Glacier National Park announced Wednesday that the Going-to-the-Sun Road is fully open to vehicles.

Portions of the mountain highway are closed every winter but they have reopened now that crews have finished cleaning it of snow, rocks and debris.

Vehicles (and vehicle combinations) longer than 21 feet and wider than nine feet are not allowed along the road between Avalanche Campground and Rising Sun.

Park officials also warn vehicles over 10 feet in height may have difficulty driving west from Logan Pass due to rock overhangs.

In addition, bicyclists are reminded that bicycle safety restrictions are in effect through Labour Day.

The park offers a free summer shuttle which operates from July 1 until Sept. 4. The transit system provides two-way service between the Apgar and St. Mary Visitor Centres, including a hiker shuttle departing from both visitor centres.

Interpretive bus tours are also available through Sun Tours and Glacier National Park Lodges.

Officials warned visitors they will need to drive with added caution between Haystack Creek and the Rim Rock on the west side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road where concrete barriers are temporarily serving as the guard rail.

“Masonry guard wall has been destroyed in this section over the last several winters,” a news release explained. “Work to fix this damage is scheduled for this summer, with some expected construction delays.”

Rehabilitation work on the Going-to-the-Sun Road will continue this year with activity on the west side of the park from the West Glacier Entrance Station to Avalanche. This is the last segment of the Going-to-the-Sun Road rehabilitation project that began in 2007.

For more information about Glacier National Park roads, weather conditions and visitor services you can visit their website or call park headquarters at 406-888-7800.