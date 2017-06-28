Applewood home the target of Calgary police drug trafficking investigation

Calgary police have laid dozens of charges in a drug trafficking operation that focused on a home in the community of Applewood.

The investigation was launched in May after tips from the public led officers to a suspected drug house in the 0-100 block of Applecroft Road S.E.

Police searched the home on June 22, at which time they said the following items were seized:

3.9 grams of psilocybin

142.2 grams of marijuana

46.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine

17.2 grams of crack cocaine

2 oxycodone pills

2.2 grams of marijuana seeds

3 Percocet pills

CZ 858 tactical rifle

Winchester model 70 rifle

Stun stick

High-calibre ammunition

Drug paraphernalia

Cellphones

$2,559 cash

Police arrested and charged 49-year-old Trevor Honish and 34-year-old Tara Sprayson. They are facing a combined 45 drug and weapons-related charges.