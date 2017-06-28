Crime
June 28, 2017 10:16 am
Updated: June 28, 2017 11:08 am

Applewood home the target of Calgary police drug trafficking investigation

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police have laid dozens of charges in a drug trafficking operation that focused on a home in the community of Applewood.

The investigation was launched in May after tips from the public led officers to a suspected drug house in the 0-100 block of Applecroft Road S.E.

Police searched the home on June 22, at which time they said the following items were seized:

  • 3.9 grams of psilocybin
  • 142.2 grams of marijuana
  • 46.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • 17.2 grams of crack cocaine
  • 2 oxycodone pills
  • 2.2 grams of marijuana seeds
  • 3 Percocet pills
  • CZ 858 tactical rifle
  • Winchester model 70 rifle
  • Stun stick
  • High-calibre ammunition
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Cellphones
  • $2,559 cash

Police arrested and charged 49-year-old Trevor Honish and 34-year-old Tara Sprayson. They are facing a combined 45 drug and weapons-related charges.

