Applewood home the target of Calgary police drug trafficking investigation
Calgary police have laid dozens of charges in a drug trafficking operation that focused on a home in the community of Applewood.
The investigation was launched in May after tips from the public led officers to a suspected drug house in the 0-100 block of Applecroft Road S.E.
Police searched the home on June 22, at which time they said the following items were seized:
- 3.9 grams of psilocybin
- 142.2 grams of marijuana
- 46.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 17.2 grams of crack cocaine
- 2 oxycodone pills
- 2.2 grams of marijuana seeds
- 3 Percocet pills
- CZ 858 tactical rifle
- Winchester model 70 rifle
- Stun stick
- High-calibre ammunition
- Drug paraphernalia
- Cellphones
- $2,559 cash
Police arrested and charged 49-year-old Trevor Honish and 34-year-old Tara Sprayson. They are facing a combined 45 drug and weapons-related charges.
