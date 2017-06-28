Man to be sentenced in beer-throwing incident at Blue Jays game

A man who pleaded guilty to throwing a can of beer on the field at the Rogers Centre during the AL wild-card game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles last fall is expected to receive his sentence today.

Kenneth Pagan, who worked as a sports copy editor at Postmedia’s Hamilton, Ont. office and later left the position, was charged with one count of mischief on Oct. 6, 2016 after surrendering to police two days following the beer throwing incident.

A can thrown from the stands narrowly missed Baltimore Orioles player Hyun Soo Kim as he was attempting to make a catch.

The incident forced the Jays to ban the sale of beer in cans at the Rogers Centre for the rest of the post-season. The ban was lifted during the start of the 2017 season.

