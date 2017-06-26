Gerald Stanley’s gun charges adjourned in Colten Boushie shooting

Guns charges for Gerald Stanley, the man accused of killing 22-year-old Colten Boushie, have been pushed back until next year.

The accused is set to stand trial for second-degree murder following the August 2016 shooting death on Stanley’s rural property near Biggar, Sask., in the RM of Glenside.

He was later charged with two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm resulting from a RCMP investigation.

Stanley has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, though he hasn’t entered a plea for the gun charges.

Boushie lived on the Red Pheasant First Nation and was indigenous, leading some of his supporters to say the killing was racially motivated. Stanley’s supporters argued the farmer was trying to protect his property.

Because he is free on bail, Stanley wasn’t required to appear in court on Monday. He wasn’t present, though his defence lawyer, Scott Spencer, joined by phone, according to court officials.

The gun charges will go before North Battleford provincial court again on March 19, 2018.

A trial date hasn’t been set.

However, Crown prosecutor William Burge told reporters following April’s preliminary hearing that Stanley could stand trial in late fall 2017 at the earliest.