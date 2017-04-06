RCMP investigating online racist comments linked to death of Colten Boushie

RCMP say they’re looking into laying hate-speech charges over racist comments made online about the Colten Boushie case.

RCMP say that Mounties have “looked into a number of instances of potential hate crimes” over the last few months in Saskatchewan.

No charges have yet been laid but a conviction of hate speech under the Criminal Code carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment.

Related Preliminary hearing starts for farmer accused of fatally shooting Colten Boushie

READ MORE: Colten Boushie’s cousin unhappy with police presence at Gerald Stanley hearing

A preliminary hearing is being held in North Battleford, Sask., to determine whether Gerald Stanley, 55, will stand trial for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Boushie, 22, last summer.

Boushie was killed while riding in an SUV that went onto a farm near Biggar, Sask.

Another person in the SUV has said they were heading home to the Red Pheasant First Nation after an afternoon of swimming when they got a flat tire and sought help.

The killing ignited racial tension in Saskatchewan and prompted rallies outside of some of Stanley’s court appearances.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to wrap up Thursday, when Justice B.J. Bauer will determine whether there is enough evidence for a trial to continue.

The evidence being presented at the preliminary hearing is under a publication ban.