Judge finds sufficient evidence to proceed with trial for Gerald Stanley

A judge has found that there is sufficient evidence to proceed with a second-degree murder trial for Colten Boushie’s alleged killer, Gerald Stanley.

The preliminary hearing held in North Battleford, Sask., started on Monday.

A trial date has not been set, however the Crown said it would be fall 2017 at the earliest.

Boushie, a 22-year-old man from Red Pheasant First Nation, was shot and killed on Stanley’s rural property in the RM of Glenside near Biggar, Sask., on Aug. 9, 2016. Stanley pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder the following week.

The witnesses and exhibits presented during the preliminary hearing cannot be reported due to a publication ban, which is the norm.

