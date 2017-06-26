‘I meant to harm those people’: Toronto woman who pledged allegiance to ISIS appears in court

A 32-year-old woman charged with uttering death threats while armed with a knife at a Canadian Tire store in Toronto before pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group earlier this month, told a courtroom Monday that she would attempt to do it “again and again” if released.

“I meant to harm those people,” Rehab Dughmosh told Madam Justice Kimberley Crosbie through an Arabic interpreter during a court appearance Monday.

“I reject all counsel here. I only believe in Islamic Sharia law. I would like to revoke my Canadian citizenship that I received. I don’t want to have any allegiance to you.”

Toronto police responded to the store at Scarborough’s Cedarbrae Mall, in the Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road area, on June 3 at 5:10 p.m.

Police said a woman walked to the paint section of the store with a golf club and began swinging it at employees and a customer while uttering threats.

A source confirmed to Global News the woman was reportedly wearing a niqab and a bandana adorned with what appeared to be a symbol for IS at the time of the alleged incident.

Police said employees and customers managed to subdue the woman and contact police, when she pulled a “large knife” out from under her clothing.

The woman was restrained and police said the knife was “pried out of her hand” with the help of another store employee. The employee sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

The RCMP confirmed its Greater Toronto Area Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) was investigating the incident in partnership with Toronto police and there was “no outstanding risk to public safety.”

Dughmosh, of Toronto, was charged June 6 with assault, uttering threats to cause death, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts each of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.

“First of all I’m not guilty. But if you release me, I’m going to commit this type of action again and again because I’m pledging allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,” she said, adding she refuses to adhere to Canadian law.

“In my perspective, I’m not guilty. In your perspective, I might be guilty.”

Crosbie said she was very worried about Dughmosh’s rights being protected during the court proceedings. Crown lawyer Phil Kotanen told the court he needed more time for disclosure and the judge agreed to an adjournment until Dughmosh’s next court appearance July 4.

“We need to deal with serious criminal charges whether you believe in it or not,” Crosbie told Dughmosh.

“We have to deal with it. I’m going to grant the Crown’s adjournment with regards to the investigation and bring you back in a week. I want you to think about whether or not you want to the trial or the guilty option.”

When asked by Crosbie if she was willing to take responsibility and plead guilty Dughmosh indicated she was.

“I would like to be guilty right now,” she said. “When Canadian-American coalition countries attack [the Islamic State] and we defend ourselves, that’s not considered an attack, that’s considered a defence.”

Monday marks Dughmosh’s third court appearance since her arrest and her second in-person. She previously waived her right to a bail hearing earlier this month.

“I renounce Canadian law. I renounce any man-made law. I only believe in any law made by Allah,” she told the court.

“I would like the word of Allah to be the supreme word. And I will go on and I will keep on fighting. And I will fight anyone who will fight against Islamic beliefs.”