Woman wearing ISIS bandana arrested in knife incident at Toronto mall: source

A woman was arrested for threatening people with a knife at a Canadian Tire store in Toronto on Saturday, and Global News has learned she may have been wearing an ISIS bandana at the time.

A source confirms the incident took place at Scarborough’s Cedarbrae Mall in the city’s east end.

The woman was reportedly wearing a bandana adorned with what appeared to be an Islamic State group symbol.

A Canadian Tire employee told Global News on Tuesday the suspect attempted to attack a store worker with a golf club and then pulled out a knife.

The suspect was eventually tackled inside the store and arrested by police, according to the source.

Court documents obtained by Global News identified the suspect as Rehab Dughmosh.

She faces multiple charges including one count of assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and another for threatening death bodily harm.

She was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday.

-With a file from Cindy Pom