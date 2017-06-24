Heat wave forecast for the Okanagan

The first weekend of summer should live up to — or even surpass — expectations of just how hot it might get.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the valley, with temperatures forecast to reach as high as 35 C.

Environment Canada is even predicting some temperature records will likely be broken.

The hot weather is expected to continue on Monday, but temperatures will likely drop down to around 30 C by Tuesday.